Toth Financial Advisory Corp Makes New $342,000 Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 887 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its holdings in Adobe by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 193,246 shares of the software company’s stock worth $74,471,000 after acquiring an additional 18,573 shares during the last quarter. DMC Group LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. grew its holdings in Adobe by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. now owns 25,199 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,711,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its holdings in Adobe by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 28,298 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $481.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $420.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $379.44. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $518.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.37 billion, a PE ratio of 45.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $511.19.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,272 shares of company stock valued at $21,895,444 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

