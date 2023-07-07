Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $660,000 Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $179.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.40 and a 200-day moving average of $180.17. The company has a market cap of $153.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.