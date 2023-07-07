Toth Financial Advisory Corp Purchases Shares of 1,342 Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,342 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 302,021 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $60,338,000 after purchasing an additional 22,442 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 458,246 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $91,548,000 after purchasing an additional 90,159 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 4,952 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,506 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.06, for a total transaction of $236,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,859,680.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.06, for a total value of $236,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,859,680.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 818,236 shares of company stock valued at $171,651,074 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM opened at $210.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The company has a market cap of $204.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 553.01, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $208.53 and its 200 day moving average is $182.94.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Societe Generale lowered shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.97.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

