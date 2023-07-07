Successful Portfolios LLC Buys Shares of 1,197 Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,197 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 365.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 488.4% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM opened at $210.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $204.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 553.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $100,128.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,201,384.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.08, for a total value of $248,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,755 shares in the company, valued at $19,859,225.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $100,128.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,201,384.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 818,236 shares of company stock valued at $171,651,074. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

