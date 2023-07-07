Merit Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of TXN opened at $174.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $171.13 and its 200 day moving average is $173.52. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $145.97 and a fifty-two week high of $186.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.17.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TXN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.05.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.