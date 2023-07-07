Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $150,000 Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 57.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 124,405.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,664,050,000 after buying an additional 104,426,113 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,933,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,684,541,000 after purchasing an additional 158,005 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Albemarle by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,408,000 after purchasing an additional 16,968 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,997,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $650,058,000 after purchasing an additional 49,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,365,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $511,957,000 after purchasing an additional 47,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Eric Norris acquired 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $195.49 per share, for a total transaction of $246,317.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,199,252.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman acquired 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $182.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,886.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at $249,886. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric Norris purchased 1,260 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $195.49 per share, for a total transaction of $246,317.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,199,252.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 8,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,774. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ALB opened at $227.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.55. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $171.82 and a 52 week high of $334.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.40.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.93 by $3.39. Albemarle had a net margin of 41.89% and a return on equity of 45.57%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 23.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALB. Bank of America upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $397.00 to $403.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.90.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

