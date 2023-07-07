Zacks Research Comments on Tesla, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Tesla in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now forecasts that the electric vehicle producer will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Tesla’s current full-year earnings is $2.93 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Tesla’s FY2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America increased their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.69.

Shares of TSLA opened at $276.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $876.49 billion, a PE ratio of 81.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.04. Tesla has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $314.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $215.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.34.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $610,287.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 195,572 shares in the company, valued at $31,819,564.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,480 shares of company stock valued at $12,986,734. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 43.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

