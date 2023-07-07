Argent Advisors Inc. Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,865 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 0.9% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,835,509,000 after buying an additional 59,466,550 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,028,781,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,943,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160,347 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,560,539 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,331,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841,840 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,848,048 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $493,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $51.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.35 and its 200-day moving average is $49.02. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $52.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $208.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,699,833. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $30,770.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,106.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Citigroup started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

