Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Bought by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth $330,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $456.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $447.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $464.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.22. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $429.10 and a 52 week high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.10 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 24.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $512.75.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

