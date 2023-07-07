Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 885,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 41,948 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $43,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $291,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,381,370.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $874,563. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Trading Down 0.3 %

Schlumberger stock opened at $49.13 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on SLB. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.44.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

