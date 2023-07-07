Access Financial Services Inc. Has $3.69 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Access Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.2% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,977,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,750,441,000 after buying an additional 1,377,174 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,508,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,342,910,000 after buying an additional 175,871 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,256,000 after buying an additional 1,807,554 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,992,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,839,259,000 after buying an additional 1,201,936 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $442.05 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $446.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $426.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $410.20. The stock has a market cap of $329.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

