Access Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,348 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Access Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.2% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Joule Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $442.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $426.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $410.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $446.61.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

