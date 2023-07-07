Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in Albemarle by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 17.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 186.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 8.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Albemarle from $328.00 to $224.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Albemarle in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $196.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Scotiabank downgraded Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.90.

ALB opened at $227.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $209.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.40. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $171.82 and a 12 month high of $334.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.93 by $3.39. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.57% and a net margin of 41.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 23.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

In other news, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $181.64 per share, for a total transaction of $993,570.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 51,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,348,284.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman purchased 1,373 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $182.00 per share, with a total value of $249,886.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,886. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO J Kent Masters purchased 5,470 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $181.64 per share, for a total transaction of $993,570.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,348,284.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 8,103 shares of company stock worth $1,489,774. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

