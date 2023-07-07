Toth Financial Advisory Corp Boosts Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,271 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Express by 118,198.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720,460 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in American Express by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,847,452,000 after purchasing an additional 35,760 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,458,404 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,541,863,000 after acquiring an additional 177,635 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $911,554,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,802,341 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $857,293,000 after acquiring an additional 405,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of AXP opened at $170.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $182.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.62.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.22.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

