Toth Financial Advisory Corp Raises Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 39.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 8,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total value of $137,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,294,126.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total value of $112,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total value of $137,157.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,294,126.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. Mizuho started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $385.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $528.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $500.58.

ROP stock opened at $477.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.21 and a 12 month high of $482.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $459.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $442.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.48% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.6825 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 10.38%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

