iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Raised by Alesco Advisors LLC

Alesco Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,450,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,317 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 22.0% of Alesco Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Alesco Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $596,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joule Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $442.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $426.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $410.20. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $446.61.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

