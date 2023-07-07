Asset Dedication LLC Trims Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Asset Dedication LLC lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,416 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,521 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 375,771 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,018,000 after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,201,085 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $89,253,000 after buying an additional 151,185 shares in the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 647,077 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $60,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVS. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.26.

CVS Health stock opened at $69.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $89.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.62. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $66.34 and a 12-month high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

