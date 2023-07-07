iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,057 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 4.0% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $52,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 21,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.3% during the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $442.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $426.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $410.20. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $446.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

