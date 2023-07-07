iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Eagle Strategies LLC

Eagle Strategies LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 32.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,822 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Joule Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period.

IVV stock opened at $442.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $446.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $426.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $410.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

