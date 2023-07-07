iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 21,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Financial Advisory boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Financial Advisory now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $442.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $329.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $446.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $426.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $410.20.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

