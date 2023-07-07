Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC trimmed its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 8,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.8% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.7% in the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.79.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,331.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LMT opened at $461.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $373.67 and a 1-year high of $508.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $455.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $467.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 54.84%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

