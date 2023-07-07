iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Prosperity Consulting Group LLC

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 12.7% of Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $442.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $329.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $446.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $426.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $410.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

