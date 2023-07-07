Chatham Capital Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 34.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,971 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,554 shares during the last quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $651,913,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5,464.8% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,580,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,015 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of IVV opened at $442.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $329.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $446.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $426.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $410.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

