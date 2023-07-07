Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Has $985,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $442.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $329.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $446.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $426.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $410.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

