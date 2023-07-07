Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 12,095 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Merit Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,957 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 12,095 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. BMS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 161.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 36,714 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 22,697 shares during the period. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $96.20 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $75.73 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $110.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.37.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.83%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.31.

Starbucks Company Profile



Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.



