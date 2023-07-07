DMC Group LLC Makes New Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

DMC Group LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 273.9% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $66.14 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.95 and a 12-month high of $103.03. The company has a market cap of $73.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.16.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research started coverage on PayPal in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.35.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

