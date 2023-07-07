200 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Bought by TimeScale Financial Inc.

TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $159.89 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.33 and a 1-year high of $161.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.17. The company has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

