BLB&B Advisors LLC Purchases 299 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 33,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BND opened at $71.54 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $69.09 and a 12 month high of $77.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.29.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.1844 dividend. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.