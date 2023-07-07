Eagle Strategies LLC Invests $222,000 in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 498 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Intuit by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,660,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,484,790,000 after buying an additional 120,343 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intuit by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,109,960 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,985,013,000 after buying an additional 86,957 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Intuit by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,830,000 after buying an additional 1,027,752 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,173,468,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,412,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $939,098,000 after purchasing an additional 462,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares in the company, valued at $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares in the company, valued at $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total transaction of $639,268.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,422 shares of company stock worth $25,405,260 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuit Trading Down 1.4 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $462.00 to $485.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.85.

Shares of INTU opened at $451.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $438.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $422.08. The company has a market capitalization of $126.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $352.63 and a 1-year high of $490.83.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.70 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 39.39%.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.