Toth Financial Advisory Corp Decreases Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 88.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 526 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 3,849 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 376.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Netflix by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 310,220 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $91,478,000 after purchasing an additional 84,020 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Netflix from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Netflix from $380.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Netflix from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $230.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.11.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total transaction of $944,520.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,136 shares of company stock worth $33,380,156. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $438.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $388.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.31. The stock has a market cap of $195.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.19, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.70 and a 1-year high of $450.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

