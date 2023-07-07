McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lessened its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,298 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 43.9% in the first quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $260,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 25,717 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $7,191,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.1% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 20,504 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 271.4% in the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 7,852 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,896,017.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,423. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,594. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $294.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.58 and a 1-year high of $299.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $291.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.79.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on MCD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $309.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Gordon Haskett boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.79.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.