BLB&B Advisors LLC Buys 224 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,669 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $503,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walmart Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,793,283,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total value of $1,505,128.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,490,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,105,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,208,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,177,843 over the last ninety days. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:WMT opened at $157.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $423.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.06 and a 1 year high of $159.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.95.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.