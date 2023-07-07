Toth Financial Advisory Corp Raises Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,283 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Sycomore Asset Management raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $115.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $128.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.96. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $156.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

