Toth Financial Advisory Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,423 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 69,014 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 10,173 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 7,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 6,942 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 45,723 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,324 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WBA shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.23.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $29.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.14 and a 12 month high of $42.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.23. The stock has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.69.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -50.00%.

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll bought 5,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.42 per share, for a total transaction of $146,988.24. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,201. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.