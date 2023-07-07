BLB&B Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

BLB&B Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 56.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,148 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,221 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSK during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Kooman & Associates lifted its position in shares of GSK by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 6,276 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSK in the 1st quarter valued at $2,222,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in GSK by 568.1% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 3,334 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. 13.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on GSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GSK in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GSK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,576.88.

GSK Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of GSK stock opened at $34.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.40. GSK plc has a twelve month low of $28.47 and a twelve month high of $44.75.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. GSK had a net margin of 47.85% and a return on equity of 43.27%. Equities analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. GSK’s payout ratio is 16.43%.

GSK Company Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

