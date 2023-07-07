AMF Tjanstepension AB Trims Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

AMF Tjanstepension AB lowered its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,810 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $5,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 234.2% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 264 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.80.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total value of $3,080,005.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 126,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,221,564.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.82, for a total value of $6,294,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 808,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,542,952.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total value of $3,080,005.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 126,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,221,564.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,161 shares of company stock worth $43,079,515. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $230.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $62.74 billion, a PE ratio of 73.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.14. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.76 and a 12 month high of $242.65.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 23.24%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

