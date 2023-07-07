Toth Financial Advisory Corp Buys 8,361 Shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) by 42.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,361 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp owned approximately 0.09% of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 75.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 685.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000.

NASDAQ:UITB opened at $45.54 on Friday. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.92 and a twelve month high of $48.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.24 and a 200-day moving average of $46.31.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a $0.1165 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

