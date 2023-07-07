Eagle Strategies LLC Takes Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 498 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 71 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in Intuit by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.85.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at $17,991,500.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at $17,991,500.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,422 shares of company stock worth $25,405,260. 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $451.50 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $352.63 and a 1 year high of $490.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $126.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.01, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $438.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $422.08.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 39.39%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

