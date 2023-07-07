Toth Financial Advisory Corp Raises Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,941 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 110,931 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,067,000 after purchasing an additional 50,797 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.6% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 30,806 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.3% during the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 32,902 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 174.9% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on TMUS. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. HSBC cut their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.33.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $139.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $154.38. The company has a market cap of $166.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.33, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.35.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $25,039,926.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,844,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,749,880.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 296,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,526,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $25,039,926.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,844,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,749,880.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 230,022 shares of company stock valued at $30,385,391. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.