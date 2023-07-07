Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Danaher by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its holdings in Danaher by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 5,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Danaher by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $234.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $221.22 and a 12 month high of $303.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $235.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.64%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.88.

In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $170,462.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,847.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,781 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

