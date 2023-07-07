Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $22,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 215.4% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 46.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.33.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.3 %

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $25,039,926.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,844,088 shares in the company, valued at $239,749,880.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total transaction of $493,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,753,938.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $25,039,926.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,844,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,749,880.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 230,022 shares of company stock valued at $30,385,391 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $139.16 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $154.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.99 and its 200 day moving average is $142.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $166.98 billion, a PE ratio of 45.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.