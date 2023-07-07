UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 491 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH opened at $469.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.66. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.68 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $482.56 and its 200-day moving average is $488.80.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $627.00 to $564.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, April 14th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.68.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

