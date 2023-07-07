Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 2,015 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.2% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $125,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 4,992 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,114,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,299,000. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 55.9% during the first quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Securities reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.68.

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $469.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.68 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The company has a market cap of $436.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $482.56 and a 200 day moving average of $488.80.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.49 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a $1.88 dividend. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.39%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

