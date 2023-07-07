Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 11.8% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 30,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 159,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,983,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 27,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CL opened at $76.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.17. The stock has a market cap of $63.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CL shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $979,043.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,536.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $979,043.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,536.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,748 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,660. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

