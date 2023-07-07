Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $5.95 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,690,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,846,481,000 after purchasing an additional 590,699 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PayPal by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,849,000 after buying an additional 1,995,271 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after buying an additional 17,120,572 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in PayPal by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,133,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,277,000 after buying an additional 5,794,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,022,333,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on PYPL. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.35.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $66.14 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.95 and a 52 week high of $103.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $73.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

