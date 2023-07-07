Asset Dedication LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $629.77.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $517.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.78. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $475.77 and a 1-year high of $611.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $525.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $550.16.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.03. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

