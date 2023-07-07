Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys 396 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 117.6% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1,136.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “top pick” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.68.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $47.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.01. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $48.81. The company has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 56.49% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $172,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 273,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,451,275.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $172,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 273,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,451,275.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,155.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $503,250 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Further Reading

