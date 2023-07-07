Zacks Research Weighs in on Exxon Mobil Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 4th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $2.41 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.14. The consensus estimate for Exxon Mobil’s current full-year earnings is $9.46 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.25 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.28 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Scotiabank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $102.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.26 and its 200 day moving average is $109.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $80.69 and a 1 year high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.