Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Sells 120 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,410 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 403,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,093,000 after purchasing an additional 146,409 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 439,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,705,000 after purchasing an additional 81,805 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 71.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3,626.1% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley cut Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $227.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.09.

Veeva Systems Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $195.23 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.02 and a 12 month high of $232.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $184.32 and a 200 day moving average of $175.99. The firm has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a PE ratio of 61.01, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $526.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total transaction of $30,275.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,942 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,765.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total value of $30,275.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,765.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total transaction of $620,969.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,312.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,333 shares of company stock valued at $3,059,046 over the last ninety days. 10.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Further Reading

