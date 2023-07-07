Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Makes New Investment in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 124,405.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,664,050,000 after acquiring an additional 104,426,113 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 79,043.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,407,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,387 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,378,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $299,021,000 after buying an additional 432,155 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,802,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,230,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $266,871,000 after purchasing an additional 269,994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of ALB stock opened at $227.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.90. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $171.82 and a 1 year high of $334.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $209.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.40. The firm has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.55.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.93 by $3.39. Albemarle had a net margin of 41.89% and a return on equity of 45.57%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 23.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

Insider Activity

In other Albemarle news, insider Eric Norris purchased 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $195.49 per share, with a total value of $246,317.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,199,252.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO J Kent Masters acquired 5,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $181.64 per share, for a total transaction of $993,570.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,348,284.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric Norris acquired 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $195.49 per share, for a total transaction of $246,317.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,199,252.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 8,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,774 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALB shares. UBS Group upgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $196.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Albemarle in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Albemarle from $328.00 to $224.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Albemarle from $290.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.90.

Albemarle Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.